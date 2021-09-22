Fans check Tiago’s penis enlargement and are surprised · TV News

Fans of A Fazenda 2021 approved the penis enlargement surgery performed on Tiago Piquilo. This Tuesday (21), a video in which the participant takes a shower inside the confinement went viral on social networks, and the public was surprised to see the result of the procedure. “If it’s soft, imagine hard,” said Eltin Souza on Twitter.

“Before it was a handbag and now it needs to be shipped,” commented Roberto Motta. “The surgery worked, right?”, highlighted an Internet user identified as Camilla. “Guys, it even looks like there’s a deodorant in there. It doesn’t get soft like a stick that doesn’t have it, right?”, asked the profile @bitchofoz.

In the image, it is possible to observe a considerable volume inside Tiago’s swim trunks. In an interview with the TV news performed in July, plastic surgeon Claudio Eduardo Souza, responsible for the procedure in the country, explained that the surgery increases the size and diameter of the penis.

Phalloplasty, the technical name for penile enlargement surgery, makes the organ grow two to five centimeters in length, and provides an increase of about 30% in diameter. “Every surgery has its risk, it is not recommended for all men. The patient must be over 18 years old; be in good health, that is, not have any restrictions such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, smokers, people who abuse alcohol and drugs,” warned the doctor at the time.

However, health professionals warn that organ size is not a significant difference in terms of sex. “If the penis is too big, it will only hit the bottom of the vaginal canal. Physiology shows that it doesn’t need to be extremely big,” said sexologist Débora Padua.

Sources of the report informed that the procedure costs around R$ 25,000 and involves a series of confidential procedures, even when filling out the medical records. In the documents, it is recorded that the patient underwent traditional liposuction.

Check out the videos and some tweets about the topic:

The surgery worked, right? https://t.co/iDUpf6eKol — camilaᶜʳᶠ (@tuitacams) September 21, 2021

Before it was a handbag and now it needs to ship. — roberto motta (@robertomotta_) September 21, 2021

If it’s soft, imagine it’s hard KKK — Eltin Souza 🧑🏾‍🦱💸 (@eltinsouzaa) September 21, 2021

people, it even looks like there’s a deodorant there. it doesn’t get soft the same way a cock has it right? — owner of the cpi hurricane (@bitchofoz) September 21, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos