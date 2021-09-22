Fans say goodbye to SEGA arcade in Japan closed after 28 years

A year after the Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade gallery shuts down in Tokyo, Sega bid farewell to another classic arcade and other electronics venue in Japan.

Last Monday (20) marked the closing day of activities at Sega Ikebukuro Gigo, an arcade that had operated in the same location for 28 years. The announcement was made a month ago and, on the date mentioned by the company, fans gathered at the entrance of the place to visit it for one last time.

With nine floors, the Ikebukuro Gigo was an iconic venue for arcade enthusiasts and was modified in structure in 2013 to earn the Sega logo and the red color on the facade.

The place served as the launch of several titles, in addition to housing arcades and other equipment that pleased tourists and locals alike.

“Impossible situation”

It is worth remembering that Sega, in addition to closing the Akihabara unit, sold 85% of the arcade division in November 2020.

According to a report in Famitsu magazine, however, the closure of this unit in particular was for reasons that the manufacturer could not control — that is, nothing related to any financial problems, business restructuring or consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, for example. The situation was generated by the end of the concession agreement for the building, which will undergo renovations.