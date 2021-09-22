Far Cry 6: Ray Tracing and FSR will be PC exclusive

Ubisoft is aiming to achieve stable 4K and 60fps on new consoles

Wccftech shared yesterday (Monday 20) a brief interview that its team managed to do with Stephanie Brenham, the leader of Ubisoft’s 3D development team. In the conversation, it has been confirmed that Ray Tracing and Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) will be exclusive to the PC version of the game, implemented in partnership with AMD.

Earlier last week, Ubisoft and AMD had jointly announced that Far Cry 6 would feature technologies like Real-time Ray Tracing for shadows and reflections, in addition to support for the FidelityFX Super Resolution (or FSR) depart improve game performance at higher resolutions. Despite new generation consoles be compatible with both technologies, Ubisoft implemented them only on the PC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/idQ0SLjiHo8

“There are some common benefits enjoyed by PC and next-gen consoles. These include better LODs, drawing distances, better ocean simulation and HD textures. Newer consoles also have 4K 60 FPS. PC has DXR for reflections and shadows , Fidelity FX (FSR, CAS), fps unlocked, ultrawide screen and adjustable FOV.”

– Stephanie Brenham (via Wccftech)

When WCcftech asked if the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S would support Ray Tracing, Brenham replied in the negative. According to him, Ubisoft’s goal is to take advantage of new console hardware to stably achieve 4K and 60 fps simultaneously, which would not be left for Ray Tracing to be enabled. This would be a problem easily solved by using FidelityFX Super Resolution, but Brenham stated only that this is “a feature we developed in partnership with AMD for the PC.”



Unfortunately, this game won’t make the most of all the technologies new-gen consoles have to offer, or at least not yet. Several titles for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have Ray Tracing and the PS5 already has a game in its catalog with FSR, technology that is officially supported in the new Xbox.

Far Cry 6 will be released very soon (October 7th) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Source: WCcftech