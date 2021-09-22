Far Cry 6 will not have Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Facebook

Ubisoft’s 3D team lead programmer, Stephanie Brenham, told Wccftech during an interview that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Far Cry 6 they won’t have Ray Tracing.

Ray Tracing on Far Cry 6 it will be PC-only because on consoles, “Ubsioft’s goal has been to take advantage of new hardware features, optimizing performance towards 4K and reaching 60 frames per second, for example, while ensuring new gaming features, like our dynamic weather system, are compatible with all platforms”.

Also, none of the consoles will feature the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution on Far Cry 6 because Ubisoft partnered with AMD to specifically develop the PC feature.

In the same interview, Ubisoft praised next-gen SSDs, stating that they are one of many new features that “contribute to a new level of quality that should define a next-gen experience.” “SSDs are probably the most striking difference right away,” Brenham said. “Charging in moments rather than minutes is obviously fantastic and also gives us a different paradigm compared to older console HDDs.”

Far Cry 6 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on October 7, 2021. If you missed it, check out trailers with Giancarlo Esposito and post-launch plans.