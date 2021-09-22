Farm 13: Nego do Borel admits he took a condom to Baia

A mystery took hold of “The Farm 13” this Tuesday morning (21) after a condom appeared in Baia. MC GUI and Tiago, who found the condom, soon concluded that it was from Borel. Nonetheless, Liziane and dayane, who was with the carioca in the room the week before, were very upset. Later, the model decided to confront the boy.

Borel he was already talking about it when Dayane decided to ask who it was from, but at the time the boy just laughed saying he didn’t know. “Hey, it’s always good, right, carrying a gun“he replied jokingly. “You did it on purpose, it’s not possible. With what intention did you take it?”, asked the model. “to make balls“, said the carioca with laughter.

However, the joke soon lost its fun when Solange Gomes, which was also in the Bay last week with Borel and dayane, decided to put the musician against the wall. “Whose intention did you take it? From me or from Dayane?” asked the ex-bathtub Gugu.

Borel he was very embarrassed and said that he had no intention of disrespecting anyone. “Damn respect for Mrs Solange and Mrs Day and I’ll never think anything else about you“, he said. However, people continued to pressure him to speak until he “admitted” don’t remember the reason for taking the condom.

“Calm down, I don’t remember what happened on the day of the party and it may be that I took it and didn’t see it. Stop talking about it”, concluded the ex-boyfriend of Duda Reis. Apparently, the funkeiro is not managing to recover his image, right? There are rumors that, after the condom episode, Nego’s team would have asked for the production of “The Farm 13” take him out of the reality show.

