Farm 13: Nego do Borel makes fun of Liziane’s appearance and imitates the pawn: “Looking like the Joker”; watch

Geez! This Tuesday (21st), Nego do Borel started talking again in “A Fazenda 13”. The singer did an imitation of Liziane Gutierrez and made fun of the participant’s appearance. With the situation, the influencer’s team manifested itself on the case and stated that it will take the appropriate measures.

Nego was talking in the living room with Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades, when he recalled an episode that happened at the last party. The funkeiro changed his face to satirize Liziane’s expression and tell what she told him during the occasion. “She came to me. What is her mouth like? She: ‘Ni, f*ck, man! Do you want to do VT with Tati [Quebra Barraco], did I? Do you want to do VT with Tati?’. I said: ‘What is this, Namaste? I want to do what’. I said, f*ck you look like the Joker”said the musician, twitching his mouth.

The scene gave people talk and it didn’t take long for Liziane’s team to comment on the matter. The official profile of the person repudiated the attitude. “They preach so much love to their neighbor, ask for respect and forget that they are being watched on national television. Nego do Borel mocking the appearance of a girl with traumas, fears and who has already said that she did not choose to be going through this”, started the note.

The team also recalled that Liziane was the victim of a medical error, and that she even vented about it at home. “Call someone the Joker and laugh about something that hurts, that it was a medical error? This is too rotten. Beforehand, we have already registered that we are against this posture, especially of a singer who has influence over the public. We are with you and wishing you a lot of strength, Liziane! “, concluded the text.

Shortly thereafter, journalist Fábia Oliveira revealed that the defense of the participant in the “Fazenda” intends to take the case to court. According to the columnist of the newspaper “O Dia”, Liziane’s lawyers will file a lawsuit against Nego do Borel in the civil sphere. Through social networks, there was also no lack of criticism of what happened to the participant. Check out some of the reactions below:

Last week, Lizane recalled that she made mistakes in a 2018 facial harmonization and ended up suffering very serious complications. “When the problem started, he [médico] said it is allergy, allergy, allergy. I became monstrous. my mouth was like this [torta]. It was horrible”, reported Gutierrez. “When I had the surgery, the next day I traveled to the United States. I was just feeling a lot of tingling at the beginning. Then, it swelled, swelled and my face was deformed”, he added. Watch the videos and find out all the details by clicking here.