Father sues school for cutting his daughter’s hair without consent

A father filed a millionaire lawsuit against a school after his seven-year-old daughter’s hair was cut at school without consent. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is suing the school, a librarian and an educational assistant for what happened.

According to an article published in Publimetro, the father is alleging that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated. He further reinforces that his daughter was the victim of racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, aggression and intentionally provoked emotional distress.

As Jimmy reported, his daughter came home from school in March with most of her hair cut off on one side of her head. According to her, a colleague who was wearing scissors had cut her hair on the school bus.

“Jurnee had long curly hair before it was cut.” The man complained to the school board about what had happened and took his daughter to a salon where her hair was cut asymmetrically.

School is prosecuted for cutting a child’s hair without parental consent

Two days after Jurnee’s haircut, the child returned from school with his hair completely cut. “I asked her what had happened and said, ‘I thought I told you that no child should cut your hair,’” the father said.

According to him, the child replied: “But dad, it was the teacher, the teacher cut my hair to match”.

His complaint informs that the school “has failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline and supervise its employees”.

In response to the father’s complaint, the school board said the educational assistant responsible for cutting the girl’s hair had been reprimanded. In addition, they said that the professional violated school policies by cutting the child’s hair, despite having good intentions.