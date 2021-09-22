Fátima Bernardes detonates Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN: ‘It’s embarrassing to listen’ | Television



Published 09/21/2021 2:39 PM

São Paulo – Fátima Bernardes criticized president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for the opening speech of the UN General Assembly, full of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the situation in the Amazon.

The president, who defended early treatment against Covid-19 and criticized the lockdown, had his speech criticized. Fátima Bernardes spoke live of the feeling of shame, as other leaders of countries from the UN assembly were present. She stressed that vaccines are effective against the disease.

“Vaccine and conscience, not denial. It’s very difficult to hear this, it’s embarrassing to hear this in front of so many world leaders who are struggling and often don’t have access to the vaccine because they are poor countries, you hear from a president who is against a city hall demand proof of vaccination for the safety of everyone, we cannot guarantee the safety of those who do not want to be vaccinated, we have to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Fátima.

Fátima recalled that Brazil has problems with vaccination and mentioned the situation in Rio de Janeiro. Over the weekend, the city stopped vaccinating teenagers 12 to 13 years old due to the lack of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“It is very sad, even today, several international surveys show that there is no treatment, the recent denunciation of the ‘Fantastic’ of people who died with attempts at early treatment, covid kit. I feel sad,” he said.

“I’m very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be talking about there is a place where no vaccine arrived in Rio, to control vaccination, call for a second dose that is not done. A lot to do and not that, but let’s go ahead, it’s the that we have,” said Fátima.

Michelle Loreto, who accompanied Fatima on the program, reinforced her criticisms of the federal government. And told to trust science. “We’re just starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel is because we have people studying this. Let’s believe in those who know what they’re talking about. And who knows what they’re talking about is those who are studying for it,” said the journalist.