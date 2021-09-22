Fátima Bernardes says she feels ashamed of Bolsonaro at the UN: ‘Negationism’

This Tuesday morning (21st), Fatima Bernardesonce again criticized Jair Bolsonaro (no party). In her program “Encontro”, on TV Globo, the presenter said that she felt ashamed of the president’s speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro again defended a supposed early treatment against covid-19, which has no scientific evidence against the disease. The head of state again criticized the lockdown, a measure already proven to be effective by science, and defended early treatment, adopted in Brazil with chloroquine and ivermectin, whose drugs are not only ineffective against the disease.

“You have to have a Vaccine and a conscience, not denial. It’s very difficult to hear this, it’s embarrassing to hear this in front of so many world leaders who are struggling and often don’t have access to the vaccine because they are poor countries, you hear from a president who is against a city hall demanding proof of vaccination for safety of everyone, we cannot guarantee the safety of those who do not want to be vaccinated, we have to guarantee the safety of everyone”, said Fátima.

She replied to journalist Michelle Loreto, who highlighted the president’s speech at the meeting of world leaders: “It is very sad that even today several international polls show that there is no treatment, the recent denunciation of the ‘Fantastic’ of people who died with early treatment attempts, covid kit. I get sad. I am very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be talking about there is a place where no vaccine arrived in Rio, about controlling vaccination, calling for a second dose that is not done. A lot to do and not that, but let’s go ahead, that’s what we have”, he added.

