FBI Enlists Public Help in Finding Murdered Influencer’s Fiance

The FBI asked the public for help in finding Brian Laundrie, fiance of the american influencer little gabby, after a coroner determined her cause of death was murder.

Petito’s remains were found on Sunday (19) at an informal campsite in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, in the US state of Wyoming, officials said.

Her disappearance was reported by her family on Sept. 11, after Laundrie returned home alone on Sept. 1 from a van trip the two were taking together.

In a series of videos on TikTok, a woman said that she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on August 29 in Wyoming — and that he claimed he had been camping alone for several days while Petito was working on social media posts.

Miranda Baker said she picked up Laundrie while he hitchhiked in Colter Bay, Wyoming, which is not far from where Petito’s remains were found. He offered to pay $200 for the trip before he even got into his car, she said.

The FBI has said it wants information from anyone who has had contact with Petito or Laundrie, who has visited the Spread Creek Camp Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest between Aug. 27-30, or who has seen their vehicle .

In the days she was reported missing, Petito’s story became an obsession for many in the US, spurring digital detectives to scour the couple’s online trail to try to solve the case.

The story also highlighted the tens of thousands of missing persons stories that don’t attract as much interest; there were nearly 90,000 active missing persons cases at the end of 2020, according to the US National Criminal Information Center.

Petito family lawyer Richard Benson Stafford, in a statement obtained by KSL, an affiliate of CNN, said the family needed time and that they will release a statement “when Gabby is home.”

Police say that account in TikTok videos is plausible

Baker, in his TikTok videos, said that when Laundrie found out that she and her boyfriend were heading to Jackson Hole instead of Jackson, he became agitated, asked to stop the vehicle, and descended near the Jackson Dam.

She said they left him less than 30 minutes after the ride started. Baker said he talked to police about interacting with Laundrie.

North Port Police confirmed to CNN that Baker spoke to the department before posting the videos on TikTok. “Her account is plausible, it seems,” said North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor.

THE CNN was not able to independently verify Baker’s claims. The FBI did not return requests for comments from the CNN.

The search for Laundrie continued on Tuesday (21) at a Florida nature reserve, where his parents said he indicated he would go last week.

Laundrie’s parents told investigators that he left his home in North Port with a backpack on Sept. 14 to go to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, near Venice.

“A land and air search over the weekend and Monday of the 10,000-hectare reserve has yet to yield any response, but we must proceed,” North Port police said on Facebook.

Police indicated that the search resumed on Tuesday in a different part of the reserve, but was completed around sunset and will resume on Wednesday.

Before his parents told police that Laundrie left the home on Sept. 14, he refused to speak to investigators and the family referred authorities to a lawyer, police said.

Authorities also searched the family’s home. On Monday, FBI agents removed several items and a Ford Mustang convertible was towed away.

What do we know about this case

Evidence emerged to suggest that tension was building between the couple.

A man who saw Petito and Laundrie in Utah last month said: “They were talking aggressively to each other and something felt wrong.”

In a handwritten sworn statement, the witness named Chris – whose last name was suppressed in the document provided by the Moab City Police to CNN – he said that it seemed that the two were arguing about the control of Petito’s phone.

“At one point, she punched him in the arm and/or face and tried to get into the van.”

The witness said he heard Petito say, “Why do you have to be so mean?” although Chris added that he wasn’t sure the comment should be taken seriously.

Moab city police responded to the incident and the couple agreed to spend the night apart. There is also a 911 video of the incident in Moab on Aug. 12, when police confronted the pair.

In the Grand County Sheriff’s Office recording, a caller reported what he called a “domestic dispute” between a couple.

“We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl,” said the caller. “Then we stopped. They ran on the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they left.”

Before Petito disappeared, her conversations with her mother seemed to reveal that she had “increasing tension” with Laundrie, according to a police statement about a search warrant for the contents of an external hard drive found in the couple’s vehicle.

Petito sent several text messages and had many conversations with his mother during his trip, Florida police wrote in an application filed last week.

On Aug. 27, Petito’s mother received a last communication from her daughter, which she called “strange text,” the testimony says.

The message read: “Can you help Stan? I keep getting your voice messages and missed calls.”

Since the text message referred to Petito’s grandfather as Stan, his mother was worried that something was wrong, the warrant states.

After that text message, Petito’s phone no longer worked and she stopped posting anything on social media about the trip, the warrant says.

Another message was sent on Aug. 30 with the text: “No (cell) signal in Yosemite,” but her family doubts she wrote it.

Jason Hanna, Steve Almasy, Leyla Santiago, Gregory Lemos, Rebekah Riess, Eric Levenson, Jennifer Henderson, and Andy Rose contributed to this report

(Translated text; read the original in English)