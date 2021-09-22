Fearing blackout, government accelerates operation of new plants

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) is seeking to anticipate the start of plant operations, a measure that aims to avoid episodes similar to those that occurred during the blackout crisis in 2001. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

According to the State, the ONS (National Operator of the Electric System) estimates that it is necessary for Brazil to have an additional supply of 4.8 thousand megawatts between September and November to avoid rationing problems and blackouts.

To reach the value, the government hopes that more thermal plants will come into operation, in addition to relying on the import of energy from Brazil’s neighboring countries, such as Argentina and Uruguay, for example.

Last week, the periodical pointed out, Aneel, linked to the federal government, authorized the start of operations of the second largest thermal plant in Brazil, located in Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra (RJ), with a capacity of 1.3 megawatts, anticipating its start-up in five months.

In August, the Estadão also pointed out, Aneel had already anticipated the start of operations of four photovoltaic plants in the Terra do Sol park, in Bahia, by almost a year, which together can generate 190 megawatts for the electrical system.

Transmission lines are also being targeted by Aneel’s anticipations. Last month, quoted the newspaper, the government anticipated the operations of one that has the capacity to exchange 1.3 megawatts of energy between Bahia and Minas Gerais by almost six months.

Other plants are expected to start operating in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper. In addition, Aneel has already authorized tests for a series of wind and thermal power plants powered by biomass to meet the demand of the electricity sector.