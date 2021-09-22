Federal Revenue Service Denies Access to Income Tax Reform Studies and Says Data Would Generate Misinformation – 09/22/2021 – Market

The Internal Revenue Service decided to block access to opinions, technical data and other documents that served as the basis for the elaboration of the IR (Income Tax) reform.

The body’s determination prevents citizens, impacted by the measure, from evaluating studies, discussions and simulations that culminated in the proposal that is now being processed in Congress.

The shielding of the information is contained in the Ministry of Economy’s response to a request made by the sheet based on the LAI (Access to Information Law). In it, the Revenue claims that the disclosure of data “could generate misinformation to society”.

The application made in July by the reporter asked for access to the complete administrative file related to the drafting of the bill. The request included documents, technical notes and opinions.

The tax authorities limited themselves to granting access to an executive note that had already been disclosed and which only brings summarized information and numbers relating to the final version of the bill sent to the Legislature.

Faced with incomplete information, the report filed appeals, twice denied by the Internal Revenue Service.

In the reply, the Revenue stated that there were no other documents for presentation. After a new appeal, the agency insisted on the denial and presented a new argument.

“The disclosure of documents that refer to only portions of the discussions relating to matters as complex as those covered in PL 2.337/2021 (IR reform), as with the documents produced in the initial and intermediate stages of such discussions, could generate misinformation to society, which goes against the objectives of Law 12,527/2011 (Access Law)”, said the agency.

The final referral, which denies consultation of the documents, was signed by the Secretary of Revenue, José Barroso Tostes Neto.

The presidential decree that regulates the Access Law establishes that the release of preparatory documents will be ensured from the publication of the act.

The norm calls preparatory documents the formal documents used as a basis for “decision making or administrative acts, such as opinions and technical notes”.

In the specific case of the IR reform, the project has already been edited and, therefore, the rule provides for the authorization of the consultation.

After the rejection of the requests, an appeal was submitted to the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the body responsible for monitoring the application of the LAI.

In response, the CGU stated that the process will go through a trial until October 14, with the possibility of an extension of another 30 days.

“We see the need to collect additional clarifications in order to support a fair decision on the case,” said the supervisory body.

The CGU page where the request details are presented states that the appeal or its response contains information subject to access restriction. The Revenue did not inform whether it determined secrecy of the documents.

The secretary general of the Associação Contas Abertas, Gil Castello Branco, stated that the government is not complying with the LAI by refusing to provide information regarding an act that has already been edited.

“Disinformation is the government not providing documents. Transparency is not a favor of the bureaucrat on duty. It is an obligation to the citizens who pay taxes,” he said.

For him, who is part of the Forum on the Right of Access to Public Information, it is necessary that a move be made to contest the government’s actions that reduce the effects of the LAI.

In the assessment of Manoel Galdino, executive director of Transparência Brasil, the current government is marked by setbacks in complying with the LAI.

In the specific case of the IR reform, he stated that the Revenue disrespects the legislation by shielding documents that should be public under the justification that they would cause misinformation.

“The Revenue cannot say how people will interpret the document, it is not up to the government to judge how people will understand. It is up to them to comply with the law, and it says that public information must be provided. It is very serious,” he said .

The government’s project promotes a series of changes in the IR collection rules. The text corrects the individual taxation table, reduces corporate tax and, on the other hand, recreates the taxation of dividends.

The initial version of the proposal formulated by the Revenue was the target of harsh criticism from specialists and businessmen. The argument was that the text increased effective taxation.

After a series of changes promoted by congressmen, the bill was approved by the Chamber in early September.

The text that was endorsed by the deputies provides for a cut in the base rate from 15% to 8% of the IRPJ —the government wanted a reduction to 12.5% ​​in 2022 and 10% in 2023—, in addition to cutting the CSLL by up to 1 percentage point —in most cases it drops to 8%.

It also establishes the taxation on profits and dividends distributed to shareholders at 15%, but with several exemptions —companies opting for Simples and presumed profit, for example.

The government proposal that would limit income for individuals to opt for the declaration with a simplified discount was withdrawn, but the rebate amount dropped from R$16,754.34 to R$10,563.60.