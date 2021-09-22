FGTS profit has already been deposited in all accounts; know how to consult

The profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) has already been distributed to all beneficiaries by Caixa. It is estimated that the total number of recipients is 88.6 million. The amounts deposited correspond to all accounts of the beneficiaries. The final amount is based on a calculation: for every R$1,000 in balance, the worker will receive BRL 18.62 of FGTS profit.

The amount that was passed on to workers was above the inflation rate, which corresponds to 0.4%. While the inflation rate was 4.52% and the return on the fund’s balance was 4.91%. The total amount transferred to the workers corresponds to BRL 8.129 billion, which is equivalent to 96% of the total profit.

How and where to consult the FGTS profit?

Beneficiaries have the possibility to verify the amount that was transferred and whether it is already available in the account. Emphasizing that the withdrawal rules remain the same, in accordance with the cases already provided for by law.

The workers have the disposition three online channels to check your FGTS profit, they are: the FGTS application (available for Android and iOS devices), Caixa Econômica Federal and the FGTS online platform. All free access.

FGTS Application

In the app, the beneficiary needs to log in using their registration data to access their account. When entering the platform, look for the option “Consult the FGTS Balance” and select it.

You will be redirected to a screen with all your account balance and deposit history, including the amount of FGTS profit corresponding to what was transferred. To see more account details, return to the main screen and select “See All Accounts”.

Cash Channels

Through Caixa, there are two channels. Through the online platform, all you need to do is have your registration data in hand to access your account. Through a physical bank branch, you can directly request your FGTS account statement.

FGTS website

To access the guarantee fund’s online platform by computer, access the FGTS website. Upon entering the site, select the option “Balances and FGTS Statements”. You will be redirected to a page where you must fill in the fields with your CPF, PIS or NIS number and your password.

Then click on the “Next” button, which will take you to a page with the “FGTS” option. Click on it and go to “Full Statement”. There, check the statement with your payments and the available balance of the FGTS profit.