Fiat launches Black and Crome series of new 2022 pickup truck Toro | Releases

Disclosure Fiat Toro Crome and Black Edition: chromed or darkened details, as well as a technological package among the novelties

Fiat starts selling the special Black and Crome series of the renewed Toro pickup. The novelty is based on the Ultra and Ranch versions equipped with a 1.3 turboflex engine. Among the items that were included in the series equipment package are some exclusive ones.

In addition to version items Ultra

and ranch

, such as LED headlamps, wireless cell phone charger and bizone digital air conditioning, the series Chrome Edition by Fiat Toro

comes with chrome front grille (darkened in Black) and overbumper. At Black Edition,

badges, doorknobs, roof rack as well as window and door frames were painted black.

THE Fiat

it also offers a new technology package that includes the new 10.1” multimedia center positioned vertically, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, auxiliary input and USB port , Besides advanced driving aid features

, such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic high beam switching (AHB).

What’s new for the Fiat Toro

are available for versions with 1.3 turboflex engine, capable of generating 185 hp and 27.6 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm with only ethanol in the tank. At the transmission system

go the automatic gearbox, six-speed, with front-wheel drive.

The packages Chrome and Black

cost R$2,990 and the technology R$5,550, which must be added to the Ultra (R$202,500) and Ranch (R$200,433) versions of the Fiat Toro

. The two packages cost R$2,995.50. Thus, Ultra with both packages gets R$205,495.50 and Ranch R$203,428.50.