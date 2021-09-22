Fiat Toro 2022 wins Chrome Edition and Black Edition series

Fiat announced the arrival of two new series for the Fiat Toro 2022: Chrome Edition and Black Edition, which are actually customization packages for the Volcano Turbo 270 Flex version, which has a suggested price of R$ 153,990. Both are sold for R$2,990 and allow you to leave a Toro Volcano with visual elements of the top Ultra and Ranch configurations.

The Chrome Edition adds a chrome front grille to the Toro Volcano and appliqué on the lower part of the bumper. The Black Edition, on the other hand, features a darkened front grille and appliqué, in addition to 18-inch alloy wheels painted black, FIAT logos and also dark emblems, body-colored door handle and also a roof rack, moldings of the black glass and door frames.

Fiat Toro Black Edition Image: Disclosure

Interested consumers can still combine the Chrome Edition and Black Edition packages with the Technology kit, which costs R$ 5,500. With this, the pickup incorporates, the model incorporates a 10.1-inch multimedia center positioned vertically, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, auxiliary input and USB port, in addition to advanced driving aid features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beam switching.

Fiat Toro Volcano has a 1.3 turbo flex engine that generates 185 hp of maximum power at 5,750 rpm and maximum torque of 27.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm with ethanol.

The 2022 line of the pickup also features Full LED headlights, a 7′ digital cluster, dualzone digital air conditioning, wireless charger and a redesigned cabin. Until August, 47,815 units of the model had been licensed.

