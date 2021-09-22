Fiat Toro wins Chrome Edition and Black Edition series

Fiat Toro 2022 has just received two series to further expand the performance of the Italian brand’s medium monoblock pickup truck in the domestic market.

After extensive updating, the product focuses on style to reinforce its proposal in the Volcano T270 Flex version, which costs R$ 153,990. It comes with a GSE 1.3 Turbo engine up to 185 horsepower and 27.9 kgfm, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission.

Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil, says: “With the sweeping design inspired by the Ultra and Ranch versions, we brought new possibilities to the consumer for the already sophisticated look of the Volcano”.

In both series, the Chrome Edition (R$2,990) adds a chrome front grille, which highlights the updated Nova Toro set, as well as the modified overbumper, amplifying the impression of robustness.

The Black Edition (R$2,990) also features a new and darkened grille, as well as the overbumper. In addition, the Toro 2022 in this series also comes with black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels.

The same hue is found in the brand logo (front and rear) and emblems (Toro, Volcano, Turbo 270), roof rack, window frames and door frames, thus creating a “dark” look for the Fiat Toro 2022.

To increase the attraction of the new series, Fiat introduced a package called Technology (R$ 5,500), which includes the following items: new 10.1-inch vertical multimedia center, projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, remote controls Bluetooth voice, AM/FM radio, USB, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beam switching.