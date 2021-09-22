FIFA 22 allows 10h test with EA Play; know how to get | fifa

FIFA 22 is still a few days away from the official launch, but this Wednesday it will be possible to test it. By subscribing to EA Play (formerly EA Access), any player can download and test the new franchise title for 10 hours. No limit on modes or games, the trial doesn’t work like a demo. It’s the full game, but only available for a limited time.

This week, EA’s Game Subscription launched a promotion on the Xbox Store and PS Store. The first month of EA Play dropped from R$19.90 to R$6. In addition to providing the trial version of FIFA 22 for 10 hours, the service offers a 10% discount on the purchase of FIFA Points and the game itself.

Still no time confirmed in Brazil, the test version of FIFA 22 is expected for early afternoon this Wednesday. In 2020, with FIFA 21, the evaluation was released on the consoles from 2 pm (GMT).

Other news much awaited by fans of the franchise’s most popular mode, Ultimate Team, should also arrive in the coming days. The FUT Web App (PC) and App Companion (mobile phones) usually come out on the same day or even one day before the trial version of EA Play.

FIFA 22 Standard arrives on October 1st, the Ultimate Edition will be released on September 27th. Both with versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia. There will also be a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.

