FIFA 22 has early access from this Wednesday (22); know how to play | sport games

FIFA 22 is released to play with early access on EA Play (formerly EA Access) from this Wednesday (22). The EA Sports title, whose official release date is October 1st, can be tested by users of the service for 10 hours. Electronic Arts’ platform works as a “games Netflix” and has several benefits for the developer’s games, such as early access on releases. Remember that Xbox Game Pass subscribers for PC and Ultimate have EA Play.

The new football game comes with several improvements, such as more realistic physics in ball control and the introduction of more animations for players. Here’s how to sign up for EA Play to take advantage of and play FIFA 22 early access. Remembering that the game will be released for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

1 of 1 Check out how to subscribe to EA Play and play FIFA 22 in advance from this Wednesday (22) — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports Check out how to subscribe to EA Play and play FIFA 22 in advance from this Wednesday (22) — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports

To subscribe to EA Play, simply access the company’s portal (https://www.ea.com/pt-br/ea-play). The service offers a promotion for new subscribers, who will be able to pay R$6 in the first month, before the monthly fee becomes R$19.90. If you prefer, there is still the option to pay R$109.90 annually to enjoy the benefits, which include early access play on selected releases for up to ten hours and 10% discounts on EA digital products.

With the registration completed, you will have to wait until Wednesday (22) to play FIFA 22 for ten hours. Other game-related membership benefits include automatic seasonal progress to FUT 22, 10% off when purchasing more FIFA Points and cosmetic rewards in VOLTA Football mode.

It is noteworthy that some players will be able to play the game with unlimited hours from September 27th, four days before the official release. This benefit, however, is only valid for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition version of FIFA 22 on pre-sale, which starts at R$ 349, and does not apply to EA Play subscribers.

With information from push square and dot sports