Fight between confined people pleases Tati Quebra Barraco. Understand!

At dawn this Tuesday (21), funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco was the target of a mess on the reality show “A Fazenda”, on Record TV. At the time, Erik Schneider and Aline Mineiro squabbled in the headquarters room and asked the singer, who was lying down, to solve the problem.

So Rico Melquiades went to the bedroom to call Tati and said that the girls were fighting and called for her. Frightened, the girl put on her robe and went to see what was happening and was wide-eyed with the false argument.

However, the whole mess was just a joke to get the attention of the funkeira from Rio de Janeiro, who was celebrating her 42nd birthday. Upon arriving at the reality show headquarters room, Tati Quebra Barraco was received with the famous “Happy Birthday”.

Tati Quebra Barraco changed his posture?

In this 13th season of “A Fazenda”, Tati and Nego do Borel are not being good friends and have already had some disagreements. With that, some fans expected an exchange of votes to take place in the formation of the first field of the reality show on Record TV.

However, as the first vote to eliminate a participant approaches, some strategies seem to be being formed and Tati said he doesn’t intend to vote for the funkeiro for the time being.

At Casa da Árvore, the pedestrians were already talking about it, when Tati Quebra Barraco, who criticized Nego do Borel several times in the first week of the attraction, said that he was calm about the singer. “I talked to him, I had everything reset. I was not friends with her and had nothing to say about him. I just wanted to let the crowd know that he was acting like there was a friendship out there that never existed,” she said.

“I understand that he cried, because it was already canceled out there, to join a program like this you have to have chest, mind and wisdom, because you’re going to fall. It has to come to be you, not clean the image. I sat down, talked, told him he was my choice to vote, today it’s not anymore”, she fired.