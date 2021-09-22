find out how much R$3 million in your savings account yields

This Wednesday (22/09), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2411. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$ 3 million, considering that the Mega-Sena prize is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money? A good alternative is to leave it earning in savings.

In our article, we brought the forecast on the revenue of the Mega-Sena award of R$ 3 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which is currently at 5.25%, but could increase over the next few weeks. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2410, was held on September 18, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 07 – 10 – 27 – 35 – 43 – 59.

Two people managed to get the six dozens right and, therefore, each of them took R$ 12,503,139.64 home. In addition, the previous draw had 93 bets that registered corners. Each of the winners will receive BRL 31,102.36. The court was obtained by 5,939 players, each of whom will be entitled to BRL 695.76.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much is BRL 3 million in savings

If the bettor hits, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 3 million. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 5.25% range, even though the financial market expects the percentage to be high soon. What does that mean? In the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield around R$9 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on September 22, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet of six to 15 numbers per ticket, the minimum amount being R$4.50. The Mega-Sena contest will be broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning at Mega-Sena?

The possibility of winning the Mega-Sena award, according to Caixa, varies according to the context. It all depends on the contest in dispute and the dozens wagered. For six dozen tickets, as far as the minimum bet is concerned, the probability of winning the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

And for tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50 per ticket)? In this circumstance, the chance grows and stays on the probability of 1 for 10,000.