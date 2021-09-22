Find out how the bonus on the electricity bill works for those who save energy

Consumers who can save energy between September and December this year compared to the same period in 2020, they may receive a bonus on their electricity bill.
The electricity bill discount program was announced by the government at the end of last month, when Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) also announced the creation of a new tariff flag that provides for a rate of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.
The minimum consumption reduction to join the program is 10%, and the bonus payment is limited to a 20% reduction.
Understand how this bonus works on the electricity bill.
Do I have to reduce consumption?
According to Aneel, the consumer is not obliged to reduce energy consumption.
If the consumer saves less than 10%, is he entitled to the bonus?
No. You will only be entitled to the bonus if the sum of energy consumption from September to December this year is at least 10% lower than that for the same period last year.
I saved more than 20%, do I get more for it?
No. The bonus is limited to 20%. That is, even if the consumer saves 30%, for example, he will receive the 20% bonus.
Does the reduction need to exceed 10% every month from September to December?
No. What counts is the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021, which needs to be less than the sum of the same months in 2020.
If the consumer does not get a reduction in one month, he can still make up for it in the other months.
What will the bonus amount be?
If the reduction target is reached, the consumer will receive a bonus of R$ 0.50 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the total energy saved between September and December 2021 in relation to the same period in 2020, says Aneel. The Ministry of Mines and Energy gives the following example:
- If a family consumed 120 kWh in September, 130 kWh in October, 110 kWh in November and 140 kWh in December 2020, its average was 125 kWh last year.
- If the family consumes 105 kWh in September, 110 kWh in October, 100 kWh in November and 110 kWh in December 2021, its average consumption during the calculation of the program will have been 106.25 kWh
- This family will have reduced their consumption by 15% compared to the average for the same months last year
- At the end of the program, the family will be entitled to receive R$37.50 as a bonus
Which consumers are eligible to receive the bonus?
According to Aneel, consumers eligible to receive the bonus are low voltage (group B) and medium and high voltage consumers (group A), only from residential, industrial, commerce, services and other activities, rural and public service, including those that benefit from the Social Electricity Tariff.
How to save on electricity bills?
