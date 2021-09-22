Find out why Cristiana Oliveira is essential for the ‘Pantanal’ remake

Scheduled to premiere only in May 2022, the remake of “Pantanal”, a soap opera that was originally shown on the extinct TV Manchete, in 1990, overshadowed all other TV drama releases by Globo.

And, recently, the direction of the plot cast actress Alanis Guillen to play the protagonist Juma Marruá, a role that was played by Cristiana Oliveira in the original version, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

With the revelation, some fans of “Pantanal” went to social networks to celebrate and also to ask the author Bruno Luperi, grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, to fit the official Juma, or better, Cristiana Oliveira at some point. However, the only information guaranteed was that the veteran’s help is essential to create the new version of Juma.

Alanis said he’s already talked to Cristiana Oliveira. “When this buzz started, she sent me a message through a social network saying she was rooting for me a lot. But I still couldn’t say anything, so I just thanked her a lot”, revealed the actress during an interview with Gshow.

Afterwards, the veteran talked about the character in a virtual meeting about the soap opera. “After that, we had a virtual meeting in an internal action in Pantanal and it was very good to hear her speak, feel herself expressing herself, telling her experience”, she said.

Now, Alanis plans to exchange even more cards with Cristiana. “I’m here thinking about proposing a call to her so we can exchange ideas,” said the new Juma, excited about the work.

To play her second television protagonist, Alanis Guillen is working hard on her studies, as she will play an iconic character in Brazilian television drama. “I started practicing Kung Fu, had riding lessons, prosody, among other things. Every day is precious in this entire process”, he highlighted.