First impressions of Valve’s Steam Deck are very positive • Eurogamer.pt

The Steam Deck is a new portable console developed by Valve which is scheduled to launch in December 2021.

Although it’s still a few months until the Steam Deck reaches consumers, some people in the video game world have already received the first Steam Deck kits, revealing their first impressions of this console/PC hybrid regarding the features and performance of the new Steam device.

Mike Rose from the publisher No More Robots was one of the lucky ones who received the Steam Deck, having used Twitter to publish a video with the console and also make some comments about it:

“Valve sent in a Steam Deck (thanks dear !!) and I’ve been reviewing our games and checking that they work without any further involvement on our part. Descenders works perfectly! In fact, it works *incredibly* well. Com Ultra gfx enabled, I get about 50-60 fps.”

Valve felt over the Steam Deck (thanks lovelies!!) so I’ve been going through our games and checking whether they work without any additional dev on our part Descenders: Works flawlessly! In fact it runs *incredibly* well. With full Ultra gfx on, I get around 50-60fps pic.twitter.com/RjT3Q233lX — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 21, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Mike Rose also reveals that “Yes, Your Grace”, another No More Robots game, “runs beautifully” and that there should be support for commands in order to play games that require mouse and keyboard. Either way, they’re still playable via the touchscreen.

Cliff Harris, founder of Positech Games, also received the console and praised the framerate, calling it perfect. “It sounds VERY good,” says Harris. You can see his tweet below.

First impressions are that this is really really cool. And Democracy 4 seems to run ok on it out-of-the-box, although the steam paddle-finger doodads work 1000x better than the thumbsticks for my game. The sound is REALLY good. Framerate is perfect. #democracy4 #steamdeck pic.twitter.com/AOenhHOuiQ — cliffski (@cliffski) September 21, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It will be interesting to see how Valve’s Steam Deck behaves and if it can achieve the success of the similar Nintendo Switch. What is your opinion?