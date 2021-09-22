First impressions of Valve’s Steam Deck are very positive • Eurogamer.pt

Some people have already received the notebook.

The Steam Deck is a new portable console developed by Valve which is scheduled to launch in December 2021.

Although it’s still a few months until the Steam Deck reaches consumers, some people in the video game world have already received the first Steam Deck kits, revealing their first impressions of this console/PC hybrid regarding the features and performance of the new Steam device.

Mike Rose from the publisher No More Robots was one of the lucky ones who received the Steam Deck, having used Twitter to publish a video with the console and also make some comments about it:

“Valve sent in a Steam Deck (thanks dear !!) and I’ve been reviewing our games and checking that they work without any further involvement on our part. Descenders works perfectly! In fact, it works *incredibly* well. Com Ultra gfx enabled, I get about 50-60 fps.”

Mike Rose also reveals that “Yes, Your Grace”, another No More Robots game, “runs beautifully” and that there should be support for commands in order to play games that require mouse and keyboard. Either way, they’re still playable via the touchscreen.

Cliff Harris, founder of Positech Games, also received the console and praised the framerate, calling it perfect. “It sounds VERY good,” says Harris. You can see his tweet below.

It will be interesting to see how Valve’s Steam Deck behaves and if it can achieve the success of the similar Nintendo Switch. What is your opinion?