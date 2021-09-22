FIVB confirms qualified selections for the 2022 Volleyball World Championships; see | volleyball

The International Volleyball Federation confirmed the teams that will compete in the World Championships next year. After the end of continental competitions, all places were defined. The men’s competition will be held in Moscow from 26 August to 11 September. The feminine, in turn, will take place in Holland and Poland between the 23rd of September and the 15th of October. Brazil is guaranteed in both suits after the South American titles.
The biggest curiosities will be in the female dispute. Cuba, once a power on the court, will be the only team with a world title to stay out of the competition – in 31st place in the ranking, it failed to qualify. In addition, a team will debut: Colombia, which beat Brazil last Sunday and guaranteed the spot. In men’s, Qatar will make their debut.
Brazil celebrates at the South American Volleyball final — Photo: William Lucas/Inovafoto/CBV
Selections classified in male:
Host country: Russia
2018 World Champion: Poland
South America: Brazil and Argentina
Africa: Tunisia and Cameroon
Norceca: Puerto Rico and Canada
Asia – Iran and Japan
Europe – Italy and Slovenia
FIVB ranking: France (4th), USA (7th), Serbia (8th), Cuba (13th), Netherlands (15th), Germany (16th), Mexico (17th), Turkey (18th), Egypt (19th), Qatar (20th), Bulgaria (21st) and China (22nd).
Selections classified in female:
Brazil won 22nd title at the Women’s Volleyball South American Championship — Photo: CBV/Iderbarranca
Host countries: Netherlands and Poland
2018 World Champion: Serbia
South America: Brazil and Colombia
Africa: Cameroon and Kenya
Norceca: Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico
Asia – China and Japan*
Europe: Italy and Turkey**
FIVB Ranking: USA (1st), Russia (8th), Germany (11th), Belgium (13th), South Korea (14th), Bulgaria (15th), Canada (18th), Thailand (19th), Argentina (21st), Czech Republic (22nd) and Kazakhstan (23rd).
* Without the Asian competition, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two highest ranked teams entered;
** Turkey took the place of Serbia, European vice-champion, but already classified for being the current world champion.