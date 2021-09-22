Five teas good for brain health | nutrition

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that dementia or major neurocognitive disorder, a chronic or progressive disease that causes an erosion of the cognitive function, affects about 55 million people worldwide, reaching 150 million in 2050. WHO further indicates that between 60% and 70% of dementia cases are actually Alzheimer’s disease. Both diseases can be caused by a number of factors, genetics being one of them, which is non-modifiable. But there are 12 modifiable risk factors, which can prevent up to 40% of cases, according to a study published last year in The Lancet. Among them, hypertension, obesity and diabetes. Physical activity and nutrition are essential to avoid these three non-communicable chronic diseases. Thinking about it, the Me Athlete prepared, with the support of nutritionists Luciana Harfenist and Cris Moraes, a list of natural teas that can help in good brain health.

1 of 9 Herbal teas for preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s — Photo: Reproduction: Adobe Stock Herbal teas for preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s — Photo: Reproduction: Adobe Stock

Healthy habits that can help prevent these conditions:

Practice physical exercise regularly;

Do not smoke;

Drink moderately;

Sleep for six to nine hours a night;

Keep the BMI (Body Mass Index) below 30;

Have a diet based on fruits and vegetables, with less processed meats and refined grains.

Teas are not a remedy and treatment for dementia and Alzheimer’s. But they can contribute as part of a broader strategy that includes a series of changes in lifestyle habits. However, a nutritionist must be consulted to adjust doses and herbs for each case.

3 teas made from camellia sinensis

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a natural green tea polyphenol that is extracted from camellia sinensis, the plant from which green tea is made. Catechins have a strong antioxidant action, leading to a reduction in brain inflammation, inhibition of cell plaques common in Alzheimer’s disease, and healthy maintenance of blood vessels.

EGCG may help prevent beta-amyloid protein precursor proteins from breaking down into smaller proteins, called beta-amyloids, that appear in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

2 of 9 White tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images White tea — Photo: Stock Getty Images

White tea is made from the youngest buds and leaves of Camellia Sinensis, harvested before flowering. They do not undergo fermentation processes and therefore have less caffeine.

add two tablespoons of the herb to a liter of boiling water, smother the mixture for five minutes and strain. Consume twice a day. It can be consumed in leaves, powder or capsules.

3 of 9 Green Tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Green tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Green tea also comes from Camellia Sinensis and undergoes light fermentation, so it has a little more caffeine than white tea. Also, it is made with slightly older leaves of Camellia sinensis.

add two tablespoons of the herb to a liter of boiling water, smother the mixture for five minutes and strain. Consume twice a day. It can be consumed in leaves, powder or capsules.

4 of 9 Black tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Black tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Black tea is the one that lasts longer fermenting, made with older leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant. That’s why it has a high concentration of caffeine.

add two tablespoons of the herb to a liter of boiling water, smother the mixture for five minutes and strain. Consume twice a day. It can be consumed in leaves, powder or capsules.

4. Turmeric or saffron tea

5 of 9 Turmeric or turmeric tea — Photo: Shutterstock Turmeric or turmeric tea — Photo: Shutterstock

Offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, improving cognitive functions, reducing oxidative damage, decreasing inflammation in brain microglial cells.

The compounds curcuminoids and bisdemethoxycurcumin, present in the rhizome of Turmeric Long L, act in the control and release of the beta-amyloid protein. This protein induces oxidative stress and favors the neural deterioration seen in Alzheimer’s disease. There is, therefore, a neuroprotective action from its anti-amyloidogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and chelating effects, which makes curcumin a very attractive phytochemical as a potential therapeutic for the disease.

How to make: turmeric infusion by placing a coffee spoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml of boiling water and let stand for about 10 to 15 minutes. Drink three cups of tea a day.

turmeric infusion by placing a coffee spoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml of boiling water and let stand for about 10 to 15 minutes. Drink three cups of tea a day. Turmeric capsules (curcumin + black pepper)

6 of 9 Ginkgo biloba tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Ginkgo biloba tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Ginkgo biloba L. extract contains glycosides from ginkgoflavones and terpenoids, whose combined action promotes blood viscosity reduction and vasodilation and reduces the density of oxygen free radicals in nervous tissues. In this way, its preventive action takes place regarding the neurotoxicity of the beta-amyloid protein, in addition to protecting the nervous tissues against oxidative damage and decreasing the neurodegeneration process.

How to make: to consume as a tea, place two tablespoons of dried leaves in a liter of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes.

7 of 9 Cinnamon Tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Cinnamon tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

According to nutritionist Cris Moraes, there are still some spices and herbs that also collaborate in the process, such as:

Cinnamon, cloves, rosemary, sage – Rich in polyphenols with antioxidant properties, they balance the oxidative stress of cells caused by excess free radicals. And the fewer free radicals, the less inflammation and more protected cells. Ginger – Contains gingerol, a polyphenol with antioxidant and neuroprotective action. It reduces the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and minimizes the action of acetylcholinesterase, the enzyme responsible for acetylcholine degradation.

8 of 9 Ginger tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Ginger tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

If leaves or flowers: infusion method. Heat the water to a boil. Turn off the heat and add water to the herbs. Smother it for three to five minutes. Strain and you’re done.

Heat the water to a boil. Turn off the heat and add water to the herbs. Smother it for three to five minutes. Strain and you’re done. If they are bark or roots: decoction method. Heat the water to a boil. Lower the heat and add the roots or bark, cover the pan and leave for about seven minutes. Strain and you’re done.

9 of 9 Rosemary Tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images Rosemary tea — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Safe use of tea in general: 1 to 2 g of the plant up to three times a day.