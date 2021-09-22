Fla turns the page for the quarter on record night for Gabigol and Renato

With an eye on the Libertadores tri-championship, Flamengo wants to turn the page after the stumbling block against Grêmio and receives today (22) Barcelona, ​​at 21:30, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinal.

The beginning of the walk for a place in Montevideo (URU), the place of the decision this year, has a festive atmosphere due to the presence of the fans in the stadium and can be especially happy for coach Renato Gaúcho and striker Gabigol.

With 48 victories as a coach in the continental tournament, the red-black commander is equal to the record holder Gabriel Uribe in case of another triumph. The Colombian reached three finals with América de Cali (COL), but did not feel the taste of the title. Renato, in turn, is looking for a two-time championship as a coach.

With 21 goals scored by Fla in the competition, the shirt 9 is isolated as the top scorer for a single club if he scores another one. He shares the brand with Célio Taveira, who scored the same number of goals for Nacional (URU).

Over the past five years, Renato has led his teams to four Libertadores semifinals, a number that has consolidated him as “King of Cups” in Brazil. For Grêmio, the coach lifted the cup in 2017. Hero of the red-black conquest in 2019, the player pursues his second cup.

“The fourth game is very important, but it’s not the last game of the year. Flamengo fights for three competitions and we have a decision every three days,” said the coach.

Annoyed with some criticisms that arose after the 1-0 defeat by the Tricolor Gaucho, the red-black commander understood that there was a certain exaggeration in the notes and stated that the consecutive games and calls for the qualifiers are taking a toll on Fla.

For the duel against the Ecuadorians, the cariocas will not have the presence of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís, still recovering from their respective injuries. The technician does not want to run the risk of aggravating the situation and prefers to have everyone available when he has the doctors’ green light. Last reinforcement hired, David Luiz will be on the list of related and could debut.

“It’s the price you pay. It’s part of it, working at a big club means that. We’re fighting for three competitions.huh understand that wear is too great. Per that, we have several injured players. So I have to rotate the group so I don’t lose an important player. I’m vaccinated in football,” stated Renato.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO X BARCELONA

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: September 22, 2021, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Andrés Cunha (URU)

assistants: Richard Trinidad (URU) and Martin Soppi (URU)

VAR: Leodan González (URU)

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (Gustavo Henrique) and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas Pereira), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Barcelona: Burrai; Castillo, Leon, Riveros, Pineida; Pinatares, Molina, Martinez, Preciado; Diaz, Mastriani Technician: Fabián Bustos.