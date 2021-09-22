Flamengo fans line up for tests before the match against Barcelona, ​​by Libertadores; see accredited clinics

With the presence of the public in the stands of Maracanã, Flamengo receives tomorrow, at 21:30, Barcelona-EQU for the first game of the Libertadores semifinal. To watch the match, considered a test event by the City of Rio de Janeiro due to the return of the public to the stadiums, the rubro-negros have already started to comply with the stipulated sanitary requirements. This Tuesday, the city had lines at some of the accredited clinics for testing for Covid-19.

The test of negative antigen (non-reactive) for the disease is mandatory for the withdrawal of the ticket for the match, as well as proof of immunization with one, two or a single dose of the vaccine against the disease, depending on the age of the supporter – the age 50 or older must prove both doses or a single dose.

Fan Thalita Nunes came from Riolândia, in the interior of São Paulo, to follow the match. She took the exam at a clinic in Copacabana, in the South Zone of the city.

— We waited about two hours, more or less, in line, but the exam was super smooth. It’s out in 30 minutes,” she says.

Alex Santos, Lena Ramalho and Thalita Nunes, trio from Riolandia, in São Paulo, line up in Rio to watch Flamengo Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

The hours in line, however, were a short period given Thalita’s effort. The rubro-negra and friends Alex Santos and Lena Ramalho faced a long bus journey. It took almost 14 hours to get to Rio.

“I’m thrilled.” We traveled almost 1000km just to watch this game. For Flamengo, everything is worth it — celebrates.

how to take the exam

Fans must attend one of the clinics of the accredited network informed by Flamengo, take the test and request the sending of the result to the SAÚDECHECK-IN platform. Click here to check the list of clinics.

The test costs from R$79, in promotional values ​​for the rubro-negros. Before trying to exchange tickets, Flamengo recommends users to wait until the exam appears as enabled in the system.