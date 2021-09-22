Flamengo relates David Luiz for the first time, and defender can make his debut against Barcelona-EQU

O Flamengo will have a big news in the list of related for the match this Wednesday (22), against the Barcelona from Guayaquil-EQU, at Maracanã, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol. According to information from the reporter of Disney Channels Pedro Henrique Torre, defender David Luiz will be for the first time an option for coach Renato Gaúcho.

The match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil, which takes place this Wednesday (22), from 9:30 pm (GMT), will be broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? For more information, Click here.

despite the red-black not disclose the list of related, the shirt 23 will be in the list for the match this Wednesday. With this, it will be up to the coach the decision to use the defender among the holders or have him only as an option on the bench.

Announced by Flamengo on September 11th, David Luiz has been training for the last few days for the club and has not yet entered the field for the Cariocas. He has already been enrolled in the Libertadores and also to compete in the CBF competitions.

There was the expectation that he would make his debut last Sunday (19), against the Guild, in Maracanã, by the brazilian, but the 34-year-old defender was not even listed.

David Luiz has not played an official game since May 2, in the victory of Arsenal, his former club, for 2-0 on the Newcastle, for the Premier League from last season.