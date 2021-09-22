Flamengo returns to STJD and asks for non-recognition of appeals from clubs and CBF against public injunction | Flamengo

Flamengo’s legal department joined the STJD this Monday, with a request for the non-recognition of the resources of 17 clubs and the CBF against the injunction that released fans in club games. The new movement of the Gávea club alleges that the action of both the CBF and the clubs in the sports court was carried out after the deadline provided for in the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

Flamengo cites article 138 of the CBJD, which provides for three days, “counted from the proclamation of the judgment result”, for voluntary appeals. “In the present case, the preliminary decision was granted on August 4, 2021, that is, more than 40 (forty) days ago… so that the untimeliness is undoubted”, defends the red-black lawsuit.

1 of 2 Rodrigo Dunshee, Flamengo’s vice general and legal counsel, and Rodolfo Landim, president: club fights to return with public at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Agência Foto BR Rodrigo Dunshee, Flamengo’s vice general and legal counsel, and Rodolfo Landim, president: club fights to return with public at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Agência Foto BR

On the other side, CBF claims that it was notified of the decision only on September 14, that is, within the appeal period provided for in the CBJD. The case would be taken to trial on September 23, but was dismissed as there is a new Technical Council on the 28th between the clubs.

Last week, the vice president of the STJD, Felipe Bevilaqua, suspended the effects of the injunction that guaranteed Flamengo the possibility of bringing the public to its games as principal. The previous decision was made by the president of the court, Otávio Noronha.

Flamengo reinforces that “did not consent, did not adhere, nor did it recognize the legitimacy” of the minutes of the CBF Technical Council meeting of March 24, 2021 – the one in which the clubs agreed to return with the public all at the same time. That’s why “it feels absolutely free to contest its terms”, justifies the club’s “contra-argument”.

2 of 2 Torcida do Flamengo gathers in the Maracanã sector in the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão Flamengo fans gather in the Maracanã sector in the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão

Flamengo’s legal department recalled that neither the CBF nor the Technical Council have the power to decide on the audience in stadiums, as it is exclusively up to the municipal government, “which is the one who has the structure and scientific capacity to deal with the issue.”

“Flamengo cannot passively await the fans’ return to the stadium”, says an excerpt from the action, noting that the club had to sell athletes to “honor its commitments”. Flamengo’s board also recalled that there was no concern for technical balance when the club ran out of five players called up for the qualifiers.