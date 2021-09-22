Flamengo squad: David Luiz is related and could make his debut against Barcelona de Guayaquil | Flamengo

Flamengo’s last reinforcement of the season, David Luiz can make his debut for the club this Wednesday. The defender was named by coach Renato Gaúcho to face Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the Libertadores semifinal, and has a good chance of starting alongside Rodrigo Caio.

David Luiz had been training normally with the squad in recent days, but his participation against Barcelona depended on the evaluation of the coaching staff during the week’s training. On Tuesday, he participated in the activity alongside Rodrigo Caio – the information was disclosed by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by GE.

1 of 2 David Luiz Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo David Luiz Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

His last match was on May 2, still for Arsenal, but the defender’s physical condition has been praised since he played at Flamengo.

David Luiz must be the only new addition to Flamengo’s lineup. The tendency is for Andreas Pereira to be kept in midfield and for Bruno Henrique to return to the team after recovering from injury.

Flamengo’s likely lineup is: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil face off at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. So far, around 21,000 tickets have been sold – the total load, including freebies and courtesy, is 35,000 tickets.