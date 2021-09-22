Flamengo: Zico points out Gabigol’s place in the club’s history and mentions Renato’s differential: ‘It’s the big advantage’

Biggest idol in the history of Flamengo, Zico was the guest of this Tuesday (21) of the SportsCenter. The former midfielder, now coach of the Kashima Antlers, became, in 2021, the second highest scorer in the red-black in the history of Libertadores Conmebol, when passed by Gabigol.

On the eve of the first semifinal match of the continental tournament, the chicken talked about the excellent stage of shirt 9 in Gávea and pointed out where the striker is on the shelf of idols at the Rio club.

“It has already arrived on the shelf of the great names in Flamengo’s history. By numbers and achievements. Numbers are meant to be beaten. Different times and situations. When he was about to break the Libertadores record, I said: ‘I didn’t know this was so important, because nobody ever interviewed me to say that I was Flamengo’s top scorer in the Libertadores.’ So, I got moral (laughs)”, he began by asserting.

“Gabigol, he’s a guy who is enjoying this moment at the club very well. He’s playing for a good team, with his technical quality, with the ease of movement, to score goals, in a good team, he grows much more We just have to praise him and place him among one of the names in history for having taken advantage of this moment with exceptional numbers. Bruno Henrique is heading there, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro”, he added.

During the chat, Zico, who has accumulated experience as a coach for some years, also praised Renato Gaúcho. The former coach of the Japanese team pointed out the main merit of the former striker for having a spectacular start in command of Flamengo.

Gabigol and Zico at CT Ninho do Urubu Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“His great merit is what he did in the Guild. It makes everyone play, it gives confidence to the players, it makes them believe in their ability. If they’re there, the guy won’t go to Flamengo, Grêmio, Atlético-MG, if it has no quality. Something is happening. Renato is an easy going guy, happy, optimistic, winner by nature. It has this energy, it exudes it and passes it on to the people under control. He believes in whoever is there. This is his great advantage”, concluded.