Flávio Dino, Simplício and Marcellus guarantee incentives and Alumar resumes aluminum production with an investment of R$ 400 million and more than 2,000 jobs

The investment was announced after Governor Flávio Dino, secretaries Simplício Araújo (Seinc) and Marcellus Ribeiro (Sefaz) and other representatives of the State Government and Alumar realigned and revised the entire tax benefit.

The refinery’s production capacity is 268,000 metric tons of aluminum per year at Alumar (suspended since 2015). Delivery of the first aluminum ingot is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 and full production capacity for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Resulting from the favorable environment for business in Maranhão, the announcement is part of the actions taken by the State Government to face the economic crisis. As of 2013, Alumar ended the activities of the third aluminum production line, with more than 600 vacant vacancies.

To ensure social development in Maranhão, the investment will have 2,250 vacancies in its technical staff, with the hiring of more than 750 direct employees and the generation of 1,500 indirect jobs in the region. To assume the positions, employees who have been dismissed in the past decade, as of 2013 will be prioritized.

“Over the next six months, the Government of Maranhão will work intensively so that former Alumar employees are relocated and that the generation of jobs and income can reach the population of this state. Our commitment is to be able to guarantee good institutional and legal conditions, in order to ensure an effective functioning of this business flow, promoting the social development of Maranhão”, analyzed Simplício Araújo.

Negotiations for the new investment were resumed in 2016 and 2017 with approval of the tax benefit for Alumar in 2018, but due to the increase in the economic crisis across the country and the beginning of the health crisis with the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the negotiations were postponed.

“On behalf of Governor Flávio Dino, we are at the disposal of workers, companies and Alumar to continue dialoguing and doing our best for Maranhão”, concluded Simplício Araújo.

The Maranhão Aluminum Consortium (Alumar/Alcoa) is one of the largest complexes in the world. Photo: Disclosure

Alumar and Alcoa

The Maranhão Aluminum Consortium (Alumar/Alcoa) is one of the largest complexes in the world for the production of primary aluminum and alumina. Installed in the state in July 1984, it is formed by the companies Alcoa, Rio Tinto and South32. Alcoa has a stake in the project’s two main businesses: reduction and refinery.