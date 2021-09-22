Fluminense fans campaign for the return of Thiago Neves

Thiago Neves is free on the market and looking for a new club to play after the confirmation of his contract termination with Sport, announced last Monday night (20). With that, Fluminense fans started a campaign for the return of the player.

Through social networks, several tricolor fans asked for the return of the midfielder, who played with the Flu shirt on two occasions, between 2007 and 2009 and, later, in the 2012-2013 period, winning a title of Brasileirão and another of the Brazil Cup with the Laranjeiras team. In all, there were 137 matches played and 40 goals scored,

See the reactions below:

Can you already pull thiago Neves’ tag at Flu?? — victoryᶠᶠᶜ (@Vitoria_ffc)

September 20, 2021



