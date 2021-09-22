football news today (21)

Credit: Assembly

Free on the market, Mano Menezes became a shadow at Corinthians. Daniel Alves’ destiny may be Fluminense. Coach Tite has already set up a call with names from Serie A and four of them are from Flamengo. This and other news boomed this Tuesday and, so you don’t miss any details, Torcedores.com listed the main facts of today.

TITE PRE-LIST WITH SERIES A PLAYERS

The call of the Brazilian team for the triple round in October comes out on Friday, but coach Tite has already prepared a pre-list with 35 names. According to the ge, there are players from England and Serie A substitutes from Brasileirão. Among the names, four are from Flamengo.

MANO MENEZES TURNS SHADOW IN SERIES A TEAM

Free in the ball market, Mano Menezes becomes another option for Brazilian clubs. At Corinthians, for example, there is great pressure for Sylvinho’s dismissal. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, there are members of Timão’s board who like Mano’s work.

PAULINHO SHOULD CLOSE WITH CORINTHIANS

Apparently, Paulinho should even wear Timão’s shirt. At least, there is optimism in alvinegro. “He must come to Corinthians,” declared a member of the Corinthians board to journalist Jorge Nicola. “Paulinho can close with us and keep training to be in tune with his teammates in 2022”, he added.

DANIEL ALVES ASKS FLUMINENSE’S GUARANTEES

According to the NetFlu portal, Daniel Alves and his staff ask that Fluminense ensure that it will be able to afford the value offered. The player also asks that he have a freedom to act in other roles, in addition to being right-back, something he did at São Paulo when he also played as a midfielder and defensive midfielder

MESSI INJURED

PSG confirmed on Tuesday (21) that striker Lionel Messi had an MRI scan that found signs of a bone bruise after a shock to his left knee. The athlete will have another exam in 48 hours, but he knows he won’t play against Metz this Wednesday.

FLAMEGO DOUBLE CONTRACT OF CUIABÁ

Aiming to strengthen the youth categories, Flamengo agreed to hire 14-year-old midfielder Kauã Casagrande, who was in Cuiabá. Another player from Dourado that could close with Rubro-negro is 16-year-old right-back Landistayne Santos.

