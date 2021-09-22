Former employee of Nego do Borel reports mistreatment of Duda Reis in Portugal: ‘In front of the team’

A former employee of Nego do Borel used social media to report an episode of abuse between the artist and his ex-fiancée, Duda Reis. According to Renato Azevedo, at the time, Nego wanted to leave the young woman on a road in Portugal and “treated her badly”, “in front of the whole team”. Duda confirmed the story and gave more details about what happened.

“In Portugal, he did want to leave her, on the road. He treated her badly in front of the whole team, exactly on his birthday. These are things that no one will ever know, because he was always defended”, says one excerpt from Renato’s account, who deactivated his Twitter profile. “That day, the only thing that kept him from leaving her on the road were these words: ‘If you leave her here, your career is over.’

Duda then confirmed that Renato had belonged to Nego’s team for many years. “Renatinho was part of the citizen team for years, and he saw a lot of things happen. This was real, I’m not crazy! He stopped the van in the middle of nowhere and told me to get off after leading yet another episode of domestic violence “, narrates the actress and influencer, on the web.

Duda Reis with her ex, Nego de Borel Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I remember he threw me on a coat rack and was desperate that I’d tell someone. He took me by force to the van, and when I said I wanted to go home, he ordered them to stop in the middle of nowhere and told me to get off there. It was on the road, there was no way back. I remember he said ‘or you go down and we finish, or you stay here and don’t open your mouth’. I couldn’t get down, there was no way back, it was desperate (As always). There are people who know him!” she continues, before concluding:

“And it’s bizarre to hear witnesses reminding me of various violence and I just feel like crying, because it just confirms that neither I nor any woman who had a relationship with him are crazy. It’s a relief!”

After getting engaged, Nego and Duda ended their relationship in November last year. She later went to the police and charged him with crimes such as vulnerable rape, bodily harm and domestic violence. At the time, the artist, who is currently on a reality show, denied the accusations. Nego was indicted for bodily injury.

Duda’s Story Photo: Reproduction – Twitter