Fortnite: Flakes Power Cup 2 announced; see the awards | fortnite

After the first edition held in July this year, content creator and entrepreneur João “Flakes” announced the Flakes Power Cup 2. The Fortnite competition will be played in solo mode and will have an award similar to that received by the winner of the last tournament: US $40 thousand – about R$220 thousand at the current price. The championship will continue to be played simultaneously in the PC and Console modalities and will start with the qualifiers, which will be played between the 29th and 30th of September.

1 of 2 Fortnite: Flakes Power Cup 2 Announced; see the award — Photo: Disclosure Fortnite: Flakes Power Cup 2 announced; see the award — Photo: Disclosure

There is no registration limit for the Epic Games Battle Royale Championship, however, you will need to meet certain requirements to participate. These are: being 13 years old or older (under 18s need authorization from a legal guardian), having an account level 30 or higher, and having Two-Factor Authentication enabled in the Epic Games profile.

In a statement with the Flakes Power Cup 2 announcement, the influencer highlighted the individual potential of each player who will be tested during the matches. Furthermore, Flakes noted that the tournament could be a gateway to Fortnite’s competitive landscape.

– After the success of the first season, we are bringing season 2 with a new format. Instead of trio contests, now let’s test each player’s individual potential in solo contests. Our goal continues to be to strengthen the Fortnite scenario in Brazil, so we continue with the tournament for both PC and console modalities, serving all game audiences. In addition, the championship is a showcase for the competitive scenario, revealing and giving opportunities to new talents that are emerging.

All participants will have a total of three hours to play up to 10 matches and accumulate the highest score possible within the game. In addition to the possibility of points for the best positions in each confrontation, this can occur through eliminations of opponents, with each one worth one point.

In all, there will be two knockout stages with 200 players from each sport that qualify for the semifinals. This stage, in turn, starts on October 2nd and will be broadcast live on the Flakes Power channel, on YouTube.