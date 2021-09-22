Forza Horizon 5 gets new details on multiplayer modes, including battle royale • Eurogamer.com

With the release date fast approaching – the game hits November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC – new details have been revealed on what gamers will be able to count on with the game’s multiplayer match.

During the most recent broadcast of the Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! stream, Playground Games took a look at the various multiplayer and online aspects of the game, which you can see in more detail in the video below.

Team Adventure has been replaced by Horizon Open, which will feature several options including Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games and The Eliminator, the fan-favorite battle royale.

Playground will also add the new Horizon Tour – this is a more casual mode that will let you enjoy the world’s sights and explore its nooks and crannies in a more relaxed way, while engaging in six-player co-op races.

In addition, Playground Games also included a wide variety of mini-games where we can participate and pass the time. Another important addition to the title’s multiplayer is EventLab, an editor with which players can create their own races, challenges, custom game modes and much more. We can also expect to find new events, challenges, collectibles and rewards, along with new areas to explore.

Looking forward to Forza Horizon 5?