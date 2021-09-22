From Guterres’s alarm to Biden’s Cold War with Bolsonaro in between

The secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, kicked off the 76th session of the organization’s General Assembly with an alert: “I’m here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up”, he defended, warning that this “has never been more divided”. The Portuguese mentioned the concern represented by the clash between the two great powers, the US and China, warning that they could create a problem “much less predictable and much more dangerous than the Cold War”. In his speech, US President Joe Biden reiterated that he is not looking for “a new cold war”, without referring directly to China, whose rise he has considered, in other stages, as the main challenge of the 21st century.

The US is “ready to work with any country that seeks a peaceful resolution to joint challenges, even though it has intense disagreements in other areas”, said Biden. The president argued that “security, prosperity and freedoms” for all “are interconnected” and that, therefore, there is a need to “work together like never before”.

Biden, who made his debut at the UN General Assembly, said he had ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, ending an era of “relentless war” to open a new era of “relentless diplomacy”. Furthermore, he said that since he arrived at the White House, he has prioritized revitalizing US alliances, from NATO to the European Union, passing through the alliance with Japan, India and Australia. “The US will continue to defend itself, to defend its allies and our interests against attacks, including terrorist threats, and we are prepared to use force if necessary.” he said.

However, he defended, “military power should be our last tool, not our first, and it shouldn’t be used as the answer to all the problems we see around the world.” claimed. “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against covid-19 or its future variants. To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will.” said Biden, who recalled the 4.5 million dead. Regarding global warming, and on the eve of the Glasgow climate conference, the US pledged to “double” the amount of aid to the poorest countries to tackle climate change.

Guterres Divisions

Climate change is one of six major divisive themes that the secretary general mentioned in his speech to the General Assembly – which runs until next Monday. The other five themes she addressed include the assault on peace around the world, the gap between rich and poor, gender inequality, the technological or digital and generational divide.

Much of the problem stems from the covid-19 pandemic, but Guterres also highlighted another “contagious disease”: mistrust at various levels – whether conspiracy theories contradict science, the population distrusting their governments, or also the lack of cooperation between countries on issues that depend on multilateralism. He considered it an “obscenity” and “ethical flaw” not to have a uniform distribution of vaccines, for example.

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, defended the vaccination – despite not being vaccinated himself -, but he was against the idea of ​​the “health passport”. And he returned to defending early treatments to fight the pandemic, whose effectiveness is not scientifically proven.

In his speech, traditionally the first even before the leader of the host country, he drew an image of an idyllic Brazil, mentioning positive data on the economy or the environment that were denied by fact-checking agencies. “We have been without concrete cases of corruption for two years and eight months,” he said, claiming that the country was “on the brink of socialism” before he arrived at the Palácio do Planalto. A message also to his supporters, two years before the next presidential ones.

