From October 1st to enter the Vatican you will need a vaccine passport, the Green pass

An order has been issued by the Pontifical Commission on Vatican City State, requested by Pope Francis, to take all appropriate measures to combat the health emergency in the Vatican State

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican News

As of October 1, only those holding the Vatican Green Pass, or European Green Pass (vaccination passport), or the Covid-19 foreign green certificate attesting to SARS-Cov vaccination or recovery will be allowed to enter the Vatican. 2, or performing a rapid molecular or antigenic test with a negative result for the SARS-Cov-2 virus. These are the new norms established by the President of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State in matters of public health emergencies. An ordinance that takes up Pope Francis’ recommendation, at the September 7 audience, to “guarantee the health and well-being of the working community, respecting the dignity, rights and fundamental freedoms of each of its members” and to “adopt all appropriate measures to prevent, control and combat health emergencies”.

Control of access to Vatican State, it is claimed, is entrusted to the Gendarmerie Corps. The decree states: “These provisions apply to citizens residing in the State, serving officials, whatever their position, in the Vatican City State Governatorate and in the various bodies of the Roman Curia and related institutions, and to all visitors and service users”. The only exception concerns liturgical celebrations “for the time strictly necessary for the performance of the rite”, in which health regulations on distance, use of personal protective equipment, limitation of movement and crowding of people and adoption of specific hygiene rules must be properly respected”.