From Pregnant Man to K-Pop Heart: Meet 37 New Emojis

Last week, the Unicode Consortium approved the final version of Emoji 14.0, which is expected to be released between October and December for Google platforms. The news arrives in January 2022 for the others, including Apple and Samsung devices, as well as social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. The latest release features 37 new emojis, including “melted face”, “pregnant man” and “k-pop heart”.

The new models formalize the drafts released on World Emoji Day this year, on July 17th. There are 838 new characters from Unicode 14.0, including 37 new models and 75 skin color variations.

The difference between Unicode 14.0 and Emoji 14.0 is that the latter includes sequences where two or more code points can be combined to display a single emoji. The new 37 icons are emoji code points, while their variations don’t need new points.

The update has 7 new ones smiley faces, variations of hands and handshakes, man with crown, pregnant man (with or without beard), mouth biting his lip, troll, mirror globe, among others.

According to the developers, the images will bring more than just a variety of icons to send friends. “It’s not just about adding new emojis or changing new emojis,” said Jennifer Daniel, chair of the Unicode emoji development subcommittee, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “It’s about the whole experience,” he says.