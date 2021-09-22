From the long term to spending, Athletico and Bragantino put projects to the test for a spot in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

Brazilian representatives, Athletico and Bragantino begin the dispute in the semifinals of the Sudamericana against Uruguayan and Paraguayan opponents, respectively. Gross Mass receives the Freed-PAR this Wednesday, at 7:15 pm, in Nabizão, while Hurricane visits the Peñarol-URU on Thursday, at 9.30 pm, at the Campeon del Siglo stadium.

Between the long term of Athletico and the spending of Bragantino, Brazilian clubs put projects to the test for a spot in the final of the Sudamericana.

Athletico is a non-profit civil association and owner of a long-term project, which is already more consolidated, with recent titles from Sula itself (2018) and the Copa do Brasil (2019). Bragantino is a company and it is a recent plan with financial support from an international company, but which has already stabilized on the national scene and is beginning to dream of higher flights.

Athletico Bragantino Sudamericana

For Rodrigo Capelo, a ge journalist and specialized in sports business, the clubs have different management models. On the other hand, he sees a main similarity that prevents him, at least in the medium term, from being strong in revenue and in sports like Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

Both do not have large fan bases for organic growth. To reach the highest financial level, they need this and that is the great weakness. Even with excellent administrations they are doomed to not constantly compete for all titles for some time. — Rodrigo Capelo, journalist

The South American single-game final is scheduled for November 20, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

Corinthians’ villain, top scorer at the Sudamericana: meet Peñarol, Athletico’s opponent

Artur talks about inspiration in R10 and praises Bragantino’s structure: “International Project”

Athletico “changed the key” from 1995. Current president, Mario Celso Petraglia is the face of the Athletic revolution, which had the structure as its initial priority: construction of the still modern CT do Caju and two remodeling of the stadium, which went from Baixada to Arena da Baixada in 1999 and also in 2014 – this one last for the World Cup in Brazil.

For this, the club also started the policy of selling athletes, such as forwards Oséas, Paulo Rink and Lucas, defensive midfielder Kleberson, five-time world champion in 2002, and midfielders Jadson and Fernandinho. On the field, in 2001, he won the Brazilian Championship, in addition to a vice in 2004 and another vice in the following year, but from Libertadores.

Petraglia even “abandon the boat” during 2008 and returned elected in 2012, a year after the club’s fall to Serie B. Hurricane rose, was third in Serie A and runner-up in the Copa do Brasil in 2013 and was once again a constant figure in international competitions, such as Libertadores (2014 and 2017) and South American (2015).

The sales policy for young players was firm at every window. The defensive midfielders Hernani and Otávio, as well as forwards Marcelo Cirino and Douglas Coutinho, all offspring of the base, were sold between 2014 and 2017.

And from there came the consecutive years of glory. In 2018, Athletico won the Sudamericana against Junior Barranquilla and, in the following season, raised the cup of the Copa do Brasil against Inter.

Finances are also doing well. With the awards and sales of champions Robson Bambu, Léo Pereira, Renan Lodi, Bruno Guimarães, Rony and Pablo, Hurricane crossed the pandemic with abundant savings and “zero debt” – the club is still discussing in court the payment of the Arena.

In 2021, the name of the time was striker Vitinho, the club’s top scorer with nine goals in the year. After a deal with Bordeaux, the French club withdrew from the deal, and the striker closed with Dynamo Kiev for 6 million euros (R$ 36.8 million).

Athletico is a triple club: broadcasting, football and athlete transfer rights. It’s been an ongoing project for decades. In my view, it is the best financially organized club in Brazilian football — Rodrigo Capelo

Athletico already has a well-established project and is looking for the South-American title

Bragantino has been under the command of Red Bull since April 2019. Upon taking over the team, the Austrian company started to implement the philosophy of management, game and the hiring profile that pleases it.

In management, Bragantino works as a club-company. The club’s executive director, Thiago Scuro, emphasizes that the club’s planning is not only made for the short term, but also stipulates goals for the medium and long term. For example, a club objective is to be in a position to fight for national titles by the end of 2022.

The philosophy adopted on the field is the same as the other teams of the brand. Bragantino values ​​a more intense game, of speed, which seeks to have the ball and control the actions. And it is this method that defines the profile of hiring.

Massa Bruta hires young athletes because it understands that, because they are still in training, it is possible to better implement this style of play in them.. In addition, the promises would also have more of the intensity that the club aims for.

At the same time, Bragantino has some older players in the squad who are considered important to give this maturity. Since taking over Bragantino, Red Bull has spent nearly R$ 150 million to hire athletes aged up to 24 from major clubs in Brazil.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Bragantino matured throughout the competition. The players themselves and coach Maurício Barbieri have already highlighted this, that they started to understand the competition as it progressed. In the first phase, the team ran the risk of not qualifying after suffering some defeats.

Bragantino is looking for money outside football for this start of operation, still in the third year. Get an earlier player profile with resale potential — Rodrigo Capelo

Bragantino is chasing the first South American title

O athletic was the leader of group D, with 15 points and 83.3% success. The team was ahead of Melgar (10), Aucas (six) and Metropolitanos (four). Afterwards, he eliminated América de Cali in the round of 16 (1-0 and 4-1) and passed the LDU in the quarter-finals (0-1 and 4-2). Overall, Hurricane has eight wins and two losses, with 17 goals scored and four conceded.