Ftima Bernardes criticizes Bolsonaro for speech at UN and reveals shame

Ftima Bernardes (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

This Tuesday morning (09/21), the presenter of Meeting, Bernardes Ftima, criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) in his opening address to the UN General Assembly. According to the famous one, he deferred lies about the Amazon and misinformed the population about the coronavirus pandemic.

During your speech, Bolsonaro returned to defend the supposed early treatment against the Covid-19, which has no scientific evidence against the disease. jair he also criticized the quarantine, a measure that has already been proven effective by science. It is worth mentioning that in Brazil, early treatment consists of chloroquine and ivermectin, whose drugs are not only ineffective against the disease, but can also be harmful to patients.

During the live show, Ftima he commented on the shame he feels, especially for having leaders from other countries present at the meeting.

“[Tem que ter] Vaccine and conscience, not denial. It is very difficult to hear this, it is shameful to hear this in front of so many world leaders who are struggling and often do not have access to the vaccine because they are poor countries, you will hear from a president who, against a city hall, demands proof of vaccination for the safety of all Yes, we cannot guarantee the safety of those who do not want to be vaccinated, we have to guarantee the safety of everyone” Bernardes Ftima

The journalist Michelle Loreto he was present at the time and was the one who brought the information with highlights during the morning.

Ftima he also took the opportunity to remember the problems and recurrent delays during vaccination, such as in the state of Rio de Janeiro. “It’s very sad, even today several surveys that are international show that there is no treatment, the recent denunciation of the ‘Fantastic’ of people who died with attempts at early treatment, covid kit”, he vented.

“I’m sad. I’m very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be talking about there is a place that no vaccine arrived in Rio, to control the vaccination, call for a second dose that has not been done. A lot to do and not that, but let’s go ahead, What we have” Bernardes Ftima

Michelle agreed with the presenter and encouraged viewers to trust the science. “I’m sad. I’m very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be talking about there is a place that no vaccine arrived in Rio, to control the vaccination, call for a second dose that has not been done. A lot to do and not that, but let’s go ahead, What we have”, finished Loreto.