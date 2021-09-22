Funerary campaign divides opinions with slogan: ‘Don’t get vaccinated’

Residents of Charlotte, North Carolina (USA), were surprised by a truck from a funeral home that circulated through the streets of the North American city, on Sunday (19), with a message classified by many as in bad taste. The back and side of the trunk said, “Don’t get vaccinated.”

The photos drew attention on social networks and divided opinions, as what could have a comic content caught on very badly for other people.

One of the reasons for the uprising is that in the United States more than 670,000 people died due to covid-19, which puts the country at the top of the list among nations. Others also claimed it was a lack of respect “because it’s making fun of people who might die of coronaviruses.”

Although controversial, the purpose of the ad signed by the Wilmore company was not to discourage the population from refusing available immunizations. On the contrary.

In a quick internet search, users found that the company’s website, a private health center, is intended to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination. When accessing the page, with a black background, visitors were still faced with the message: “Go get vaccinated now. Otherwise, we’ll see you soon”.

In addition, by clicking a button on the website, users were directed to another environment with information about the three vaccines approved in the US for covid-19. ”A vaccine gets government approval only after it has been proven to be safe and effective,” says an excerpt from the website.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were shown to be over 94% effective and Johnson & Johnson over 66%.