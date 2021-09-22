Gabbardo talks about ivermectin in NY after Queiroga’s positive test

Minutes after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed the positive test for covid-19, former Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health João Gabbardo published a message on social networks in an ironic tone and asked his followers if it was possible to acquire ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in pharmacies in New York (USA). In the message, Gabbardo does not mention Queiroga’s name.

“Can someone let me know if it is possible to purchase medications such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin in New York pharmacies?”, wrote Gabbardo, who is also the executive coordinator of the Coronavirus Contingency Center in São Paulo, in the João Doria administration (PSDB).

The two drugs, which have no proven efficacy against covid-19, were part of the so-called “covid kit” and were distributed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

A doctor, Gabbardo was considered a right-hand man during Henrique Mandetta’s administration in the ministry and was even considered to take over the ministry. However, he dismissed the hypothesis a day before the minister’s resignation was announced.

Queiroga reported in an interview with columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL, that he tested positive for covid-19, soon after participating in the UN General Assembly (United Nations) in New York, with the rest of the delegation accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In a phone call, Queiroga said he has no symptoms, he said that he attended the UN event today and that he will stay in New York for another 14 days, in quarantine. Bolsonaro left for Brazil tonight. The minister stated that he discovered the positive result when taking the test for his return to Brazil and that he was informed by President Jair Bolsonaro.