Gabby Petito case: FBI confirms body found in national park is from youtuber; coroner points out homicide

This Tuesday (21), the Denver branch of the FBI confirmed that the remains found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The place was one of the destinations visited by the young woman during her cross-country van trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The information is from CNN North America.

According to the FBI, in its preliminary findings, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue called the death a homicide, but that “the cause remains pending in the final results of the autopsy.” Brian Laundrie remains “missing”, but is still a “person of interest” in the case, as he may have been the last person to see Gabby alive. “Anyone with information about Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI“Said Special Agent Michael Schneider.

Just now, TMZ said a man who “fits Laundrie’s description” was spotted on a security camera near a desert in Baker. However, the Oskaloosa sheriff released a statement saying that the site had been “extensively searched”, including with the support of drones, and nothing was found. “There are no possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area right now to follow up”said the note.

Before the disappearance, the young woman’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, received “strange messages” from the victim’s cell phone. Early in the investigation, Schmidt reported that he last spoke to Gabby on August 24 through FaceTime. The woman also claimed to have received text messages from the young woman’s number until the 30th of the same month, but confessed that she was not sure if the messages had actually been sent by YouTuber.

The content of such messages had not been revealed. However, after the body was discovered, authorities unsealed a search warrant in Florida that had been used to search the hard drive of Petito’s travel van. Detective Daniel Alix, who drafted the document, pointed out that he was looking for information, including emails, text messages, entire Internet browsing history and photos on disk, to help with the investigation.

According to the police warrant, released by E!News, Petito’s mother received a message from her daughter on August 27th. “You can help Stan, I keep getting voicemails and missed calls,” said the text. The influencer’s grandfather is named Stan, however, Nicole said that Gabby never called him by name. “The mother was worried that something was wrong with her daughter”, said the policeman. “This is the last communication anyone had with the young woman”, he clarified. The document also pointed out that Petito’s cell phone was turned off for about 15 days before the start of investigations.

Also per the warrant, Gabby had sent “several text messages” and “held lots of conversations” with her mother during her trip with her fiance. In the content of the communications, the young woman expressed concern about her relationship with Brian. “During these conversations, there seemed to be increasing tension between her and Laundrie,” wrote the detective.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, about three months after she left New York for the van tour documented on YouTube. According to the FBI, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without the girl, on September 1st. On the day the young woman’s parents reported her disappearance, the Ford Transit van used by the couple was located at Laundrie’s North Port address. However, the police warrant clarified that a license plate reader registered the vehicle entering the city on September 1, around 10:00 am.

Since the beginning of the search for Petito and after being advised by her lawyer, the girl’s ex-fiancé refused to cooperate with the investigations, even though he was considered a “person of interest” by the FBI. His refusal to help the authorities work was even more shocking when it was revealed last Friday that Laundrie “disappeared” on September 14th.

According to the family, he had gone to Bridger-Teton National Park, in Wyoming, to “try to find his girlfriend”. However, the claim was refuted by the Petito family’s lawyer, Richard Stafford, who spoke on the matter in an interview with CNN. “The entire Gabby family wants the world to know that Brian isn’t missing, he’s hiding. Gabby is the one who’s missing”, scored.

The boy’s disappearance then led the FBI to search for about 8 hours of his home in North Port, where he lived with his parents. However, no data on what was or was not found in Laundrie’s home was provided by the authorities.

Although the search warrant released by E! claim that Petito’s “Stan” text message was his “last communication,” Stafford told Insider magazine that Nicole received a final message on August 30th. “No service in Yosemite”, the young woman supposedly wrote. “She doesn’t believe it was her daughter’s”, said the lawyer. “Looking back, now with all the facts … she believes she’s not your daughter”, insisted.

This Monday (20), the lawyer spoke again. Hours after the FBI’s announcement of the found body, Stafford issued a note to FOX News, asking the media to give the family space so they could mourn in private. In the text, he also thanked the authorities for their “tireless efforts” to find Petito.