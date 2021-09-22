Gabby Petito Case: Man who fits YouTuber’s description of “missing” fiance seen in Florida; check the image

More developments… This Tuesday (21), the Denver branch of the FBI confirmed that the remains found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, in Wyoming, are those of Gabrielle Petito. The location was one of the destinations she visited during her cross-country van trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who continues to be sought after by authorities as a “person of interest” in the investigations. Now, TMZ has revealed that someone who “fits Laundrie’s description” has been spotted by a security camera.

According to the information, a man named Sam Bass claimed that a person similar to Brian was seen on his camera, mounted in the Baker desert, Florida, yesterday morning (20). The footage shows a man who looks like the suspect walking through the woods with a backpack. Laudrie was reported missing after being wanted for clarification about Gabby’s disappearance.

“I’m not saying this is the guy, but whoever was on my camera trail this morning in Baker, Florida, fits Brian Laundrie’s description perfectly. Authorities have been contacted, but people in the Northwest Florida area are keeping an eye out.”, wrote Bass on Facebook.

Brian is believed to have been the last person to see the bride alive. Those responsible for the recording pointed out that the man’s backpack is similar to Laundrie’s. To authorities, the suspect’s parents said he took her for a walk last Friday (17) and never returned. People also commented that he would be 800 km away from his home in North Port, which would be a journey of about four days, long enough since the “disappearance”.

After the images were released, the Oskaloosa sheriff released a statement saying that the site was “extensively searched”, including with the support of drones, and nothing was found. “There are no possible past or current connections between Laundrie and anyone in this area right now to follow up”said the note.

remember the case

On September 11, the American youtuber Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her parents. The strange case began when the girl’s fiance, also content creator Brian Laundrie, returned home from a van trip across the US, without the partner who until then accompanied him, on September 1st. According to information from the Suffolk County Police Department, in New York, Petito’s parents reported his disappearance on Saturday (11).

In testimony, the pair claimed that they had been unable to contact her during the last week of August, when the young woman was passing through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The region is known for its vast plains and also for the mountain range called “Rocky Mountains” (Rocky Mountains, in Portuguese), much sought after by adventure lovers. The tour was part of the big van ride that Gabby and Brian were taking across the country and sharing on the web.

According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came the day before, Aug. 24, via FaceTime. The woman also claimed to have received text messages from her daughter’s number until Aug. 30, but insisted she wasn’t sure if the messages had actually been sent by the young woman. Schmidt also revealed that the daughter confessed to having doubts about the future of her relationship with Laundrie, but did not present any indication that she was unhappy during the trip.

Following the report of the disappearance, authorities expressed concern about Brian. That’s because, according to information released by the Suffolk PD, the boy returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without the girl, 10 days before Gabby was reported missing.

He has since refused to cooperate with the investigations and has been declared a “person of interest,” or suspect, when the Moab, Utah Police Department released an astonishing video of Gabby dated August 12th. The records, taken by a police officer’s body camera, took place after an alleged incident of domestic violence between the two, days before the girl’s disappearance.

In the footage, the officer asks a visibly shaken Gabby why she is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she answers. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, adds Brian. As a result, the authorities interrupted their trip for one night, keeping them apart to avoid further discussions, but the couple ended up following the trip the next day (13), without any complaints being filed. Watch:

Despite the Petito family’s desperate appeal to Brian Laundrie’s parents, the family refused to turn over their son or share with authorities any information that would help them find the influencer. However, on Friday (17), according to Reuters, Gabby’s fiance, who was already considered a suspect, was also reported as “missing”. “The Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night, indicating that the family would like to report their son’s disappearance. The family now claims not to have seen Brian since Tuesday (14) this week.”, reported Josh Taylor, spokesman for North Port police.

According to Laundrie’s family, he left home with a backpack last Tuesday, saying he was going to the reservation to help with the search for the bride. After the incident, Richard Stafford, lawyer for the Petito family, spoke about the matter in an interview with CNN. “The entire Gabby family wants the world to know that Brian isn’t missing, he’s hiding. Gabby is the one who’s missing”, scored.