Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

The body found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest belongs to influencer Gabby Petito. The FBI reported last Sunday (19) that it had found human remains at the site and, this Monday (20), it was confirmed that the body was Gabby’s by DNA tests.

According to the report, a Teton County coroner responsible for the case confirmed that the body was Gabby’s and also stated that her death was a homicide.

The American influencer disappeared while taking a car trip with her fiance across the United States. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito quit her job and put her life in a van to travel the US roads with her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

The journey, which began in July, was documented in Instagram posts, with both always smiling. But more than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, in Petito’s van, and the young woman’s family filed a missing person report.

Laundrie refused to cooperate with the police. “We share the frustration with the world right now,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told reporters on Thursday.

The police are currently searching for the young man. He is not charged with the girl’s death, but according to the FBI, he is withholding important information about the case.

According to the family, he was last seen on Sept. 14, when he left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, saying he was going for a walk. Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the groom’s family, said in a statement sent to TV stations ABC7 and Fox 13 that Laundrie left home with only a backpack. On Wednesday, family members reportedly looked for him and found the young man’s car near the Carlton Reservation. The vehicle had a notice from the North Port Police Department saying it needed to be removed.

