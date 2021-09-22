Gabriel Medina’s mother reveals that her son asked for his resignation from the institute – Famous

Gabriel and his mother, Simone Medina (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

A new misunderstanding between Gabriel Medina and your mother, Simone, took over the social networks. In an interview with F5, the matriarch stated that the son demanded that she and her husband, charle, resign from the positions they hold at the surfer’s institution, located in So Sebastio, on the coast of São Paulo.

Simone took the opportunity to deny information disclosed by Lo days, metropolis, that the Gabriel Medina Institute it was closed by her, clarifying that the choice was made by the surfer himself. “Not really, and you must ask Gabriel, he was the owner of the institute and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily”, started.

“Alis, Gabriel demanded that me and Charle [padrasto de Gabriel] resign from office and forbade us to use your name and image” Simone Medina

The Institute’s objective was to encourage education and sport for underprivileged children, including surfing lessons, in addition to donating basic baskets and sponsoring athletes. The family estrangement caused Medina to fire Charle, who had been his coach for a few years.

Simone sent an email to the F5 during the morning of this last Monday (09/20), stating that he did everything “with a lot of love and dedication”, but he stressed that “there are situations that come out of our wing”, revealing that the institute has been closed and hoping he can reopen it as soon as possible.

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that this happens, after all, there were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain myself, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. But for them and for the employees I work with for so many years and just like family, I’m speaking out. God bless this new phase!” Simone Medina

please note that Gabriel Medina he has not yet commented on his mother’s statements, being sought by the F5, but not getting a response from the surfer.