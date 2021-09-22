Gabriel Medina’s mother says her son ‘demanded’ her to leave his institute

The disagreement between Gabriel Medina, 27, and his family seems to be far from over. His mother, Simone Medina, 51, told F5 that her son demanded that she and her husband resign from their positions at the institute that bears the surfer’s name. Simone’s statement comes amid rumors that the institution, which operates in São Sebastião, on the São Paulo coast, would have been closed by her.

The information, disclosed by the newspaper Metrópoles, was denied by Simone, who claimed to have left at her son’s request.

“It’s not true, and you should ask Gabriel, he was the owner of the institute and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily. By the way, Gabriel demanded that me and Charle [seu marido] resign from office and forbade us to use his name and image.”

The surfer’s relationship with his mother and other family members has been marred by disagreements and controversy since he married model Yasmin Brunet, 33, in January of this year. The couple stopped following Simone and Charles on social media, and vice versa.

The departure led Medina to resign from Charles, who had been his coach for many years. Officially, he stated that the decision was so that his stepfather could dedicate himself to the career of the surfer’s sister, Sophia Medina. Last week, the mood seemed to have improved with Simone congratulating her son for his third title on the World Surfing Circuit, but that feeling passed quickly.

Simone told F5, by email this Monday morning (20), that she did everything “with great love and dedication” at her son’s institute, “but there are situations that are beyond our scope”. Signaling that the place has indeed closed, she continues to hope that “more mature and independent”, Medina can open her institute with her new team.”

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that this happens, after all, there were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain it, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. years and are like family, I’m pronouncing myself. God bless this new phase!”.

Gabriel Medina’s advisors were contacted by email and Whatsapp on Monday, but did not respond to requests for the report. Gabriel is currently on vacation with Yasmin Brunet. They showed the departure and arrival in Las Vegas, USA, on their social networks this weekend.