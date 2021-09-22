Gabriel speaks after hacked account on social network, talks about crime and asks for respect

The steering wheel Gabriel came to public comment on the case this Tuesday involving their social networks. The player has confirmed that his account on Instagram was hacked and lamented the fact.

“My Instagram account was hacked, the person who entered made a request to inform me of my death and the account becomes a ‘memorial’. For that to happen, you need to send a death certificate, which is a great lack of Respect. Instagram’s support team is aware and analyzing the case. At a time like the one we still live in Brazil and the world, such an idea is extremely evil. A crime!” protested the steering wheel, in a statement made. fur Twitter – see below.

The athlete’s bill caught the fans’ attention by showing the words “In memory of”, which happens when the bills in the Instagram they are turned into a memorial to remember and celebrate a person’s life after their death. Gabriel cited the context of the pandemic to criticize what happened and asked for respect from his family members.

“Thousands of families mourn the losses they suffered by the pandemic, and someone decided to ‘play’ with my death. I have family members who are frightened by this situation and who must be respected!”, said the player.

Gabriel has lived with criticism and, in Corinthians’ last game, against América-MG, the defensive midfielder ended up being warned with a yellow card in the final minutes of the match. At the end of the confrontation, the player was expelled for, according to the referee, offending him by the warning – with the yellow card, he is suspended and prevented from facing Palmeiras, next Saturday, at 19h.

“I decided to open the game with everyone and to say that I’m always here, giving my best and learning every day. Hug everyone! Peace, love and long life”, completed the athlete.

Check out Gabriel’s statement

Reproduction/Twitter

Play / Twitter

See more at: Gabriel.